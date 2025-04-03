Rural Counties Challenge Mexican Gray Wolf Reintroduction Amid Rising Livestock Threats

Rural counties in New Mexico are grappling with an unexpected threat: Mexican gray wolves. Commissioners in Catron County are considering declaring a state of emergency as pets and livestock have been menaced by the wolves, prompting concerns for public safety.

Efforts to reintroduce wolves in the western U.S. have been met with resistance from ranchers, who claim the wolves threaten their livelihood, already strained by economic challenges. Despite the growing wolf population, environmentalists argue for the species' rightful place in the ecosystem.

The wolf dilemma stretches beyond New Mexico, affecting Oregon, California, and Colorado, where local governments are mobilizing resources to address the issue. Legislative efforts in Montana and Idaho reflect the broader debate on balancing wolf conservation with human and livestock safety.

