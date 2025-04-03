Listening to the Cosmic Symphony: Unravelling the Mystery of Starquakes

Recent scientific discoveries reveal that the 'music' from starquakes, massive vibrations caused by gas bursts in stars, provides unexpected insights into the history of stars. These findings could transform our understanding of star evolution and galactic history.

Published in the journal Nature, the research analyzed frequency signatures of starquakes across various giant stars within the M67 star cluster, about 3,000 light years from Earth. Utilizing Kepler space telescope's K2 mission data, researchers tracked stars throughout their giant phase, discovering that stars tend to repeat certain vibrations during their evolution.

This phenomenon was linked to a stage where the star's outer layer grows deep into its structure, affecting sound wave travel. The study challenges previous assumptions, suggesting that analyzing these resonant frequencies reveals deeper truths about stellar interiors, offering new insights into our galaxy's history.

