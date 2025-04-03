Tanzania Launches Major Early Warning Initiative to Combat Climate Hazards

Tanzania has officially joined a growing number of East African nations taking bold action to safeguard lives and livelihoods from the growing threat of climate-related hazards. By launching the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) Initiative, the country aims to strengthen its preparedness for extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and heatwaves — which are increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change.

Tanzania Aligns with Regional Efforts on Climate Resilience

In following the lead of neighbouring countries like Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Uganda, Tanzania is now part of a continent-wide push to provide universal coverage through multi-hazard early warning systems (MHEWS) by 2027, in line with the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’ global call to action issued in 2022.

From March 19–20, 2025, a high-level national launch and consultative workshop for EW4All was held in Dodoma, bringing together over 100 stakeholders. The event drew participation from government officials, international development agencies, non-governmental organizations, scientists, and community leaders from across Tanzania.

The event was organized by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark through the “Denmark’s Contribution to EW4All through WMO” project. It marks a pivotal step forward in aligning national efforts with the global EW4All framework, which is being spearheaded by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Climate Challenges Demand Urgent Action

During the launch, TMA presented the newly published State of the Climate Report for Tanzania – 2024, revealing alarming trends that underscore the urgency for robust preparedness and response systems.

“The State of the Climate report shows that 2024 was the hottest year on record for our country. These alarming changes underscore the importance of working together to address these challenges. Early Warning Systems play a key role in our preparedness,” said Mr. Kibenzile, Director at TMA.

In 2024, Tanzania was hit by Cyclone Hidaya, the strongest tropical storm in the country’s recorded history, which made landfall on May 4. The cyclone caused severe flooding and exposed vulnerabilities in existing warning systems. It also highlighted how El Niño and La Niña phenomena can intensify Tanzania’s risks to both flooding and prolonged drought.

Deputy Minister of Transport Hon. David Mwakiposa Kihenzile emphasized the transformative power of early warning systems, stating:

“Early warning systems are vital for saving lives, protecting property and infrastructure, and ensuring long-term sustainability, particularly in the face of climate change and increasing extreme weather events.”

National Roadmap and Partnerships

In preparation for the EW4All launch, a comprehensive gap analysis was conducted across the initiative’s four key pillars:

Disaster Risk Knowledge Detection, Monitoring, Analysis & Forecasting Dissemination & Communication Preparedness & Response Capabilities

This analysis served as the foundation for the development of a national EW4All roadmap, designed to guide policy, investment, and coordination strategies.

The roadmap is being developed under the leadership of TMA, with ongoing support from Denmark and in collaboration with several global and regional organizations, including:

UN Development Programme (UNDP)

World Food Programme (WFP)

UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR)

International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)

Jesper Kammersgaard, Denmark’s Ambassador to Tanzania, reiterated his country’s support:

“In light of climate change, the need for Early Warning Systems is more crucial than ever. This initiative is a significant step forward, and Denmark is proud to contribute to its success.”

The Road Ahead: Coordination, Implementation and Scaling

The establishment of a national coordination mechanism was a key outcome of the workshop. This mechanism will ensure stakeholders can collaborate effectively, align with international standards, and accelerate the implementation of the roadmap.

TMA will continue to spearhead coordination efforts and serve as the national hub for early warning information. Once finalized, the roadmap will not only address existing gaps in the country’s warning systems but also provide a strategic vision to achieve universal coverage by 2027.

The momentum is expected to grow, as Kenya prepares to become the next East African country to adopt EW4All, reinforcing the regional commitment to climate resilience and sustainable development.

A Visual Reflection

The importance of this initiative is also captured visually:

One photograph, taken by Kureng Dapel for the WMO 2023 Calendar Competition , shows a person dressed in traditional red attire leaning against a tree in a dry, mountainous landscape. A yellow container nearby evokes themes of water scarcity and survival in harsh environments.

Another image from the launch in Dodoma, credited to TMA Dodoma Morena Photos, shows a vibrant mix of seated and standing participants gathered under a banner that reads: "Launching Event and National Consultative Workshop on Early Warnings for All in Tanzania."

Tanzania’s commitment to the EW4All Initiative marks a new era in disaster preparedness, with a focus on inclusive, science-based, and coordinated early warning strategies. With strong partnerships and political will, the country is positioning itself as a leader in climate resilience — protecting its people from today’s hazards and those yet to come.