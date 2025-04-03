Delhi's Water Crisis: Minister Verma Inspects Wazirabad Treatment Plant

Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma conducted an inspection of the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant on Thursday. He has mandated desilting work aimed at boosting the facility's storage capabilities.

Currently, the plant's capacity is hampered by silt buildup, allowing it to hold only around 100 MGD, rather than its full capacity of 220 MGD. The cleanup is expected to conclude in one to one-and-a-half months, effectively doubling its water storage capacity.

Verma also pointed out the need for better storage infrastructure and leak prevention, and mentioned ongoing measures to control ammonia levels in the Yamuna River. With 30 sewage treatment facilities requiring regular monitoring, a new IT dashboard will soon enhance oversight capabilities. He pledged personal inspections of all treatment plants in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)