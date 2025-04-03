Delhi Assembly Powers Up with Solar and Digital Transformation

The Delhi Assembly is set to transform its energy consumption by installing solar panels with a 500 kVA capacity within the next 100 days, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced. This initiative aims to slash the Assembly's monthly electricity bill by Rs 15 lakh and promote solar energy adoption.

Efforts are also underway to make the Assembly paperless before the monsoon session under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project. Meanwhile, recent sessions saw significant engagement, including a record 27.56 hours for the seven-day budget session, despite some disruptions from the Opposition.

The session also marked the celebration of the Hindu New Year for the first time. Although reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General were tabled, these did not engage the Opposition in discussion, who instead focused on power cut issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)