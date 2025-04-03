Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Powers Up with Solar and Digital Transformation

The Delhi Assembly aims to install solar panels with a capacity of 500 kVA in 100 days to significantly cut electricity costs. In addition to going paperless by the next session, successes include a productive budget session and celebration of the Hindu New Year within the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:16 IST
The Delhi Assembly is set to transform its energy consumption by installing solar panels with a 500 kVA capacity within the next 100 days, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced. This initiative aims to slash the Assembly's monthly electricity bill by Rs 15 lakh and promote solar energy adoption.

Efforts are also underway to make the Assembly paperless before the monsoon session under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project. Meanwhile, recent sessions saw significant engagement, including a record 27.56 hours for the seven-day budget session, despite some disruptions from the Opposition.

The session also marked the celebration of the Hindu New Year for the first time. Although reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General were tabled, these did not engage the Opposition in discussion, who instead focused on power cut issues.

