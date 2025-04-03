Jammu Development Authority's Bold Encroachment Crackdown

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) launched a crackdown on Thursday, demolishing illegal structures occupying 15 kanals of prime land in Jammu's Gole area.

The operation, executed under the leadership of JDA Vice Chairman Pankaj Sharma, targeted structures located opposite Bhagwati Nagar's Government Degree College.

A total of three illegal houses and nine plinths were dismantled during the drive, as JDA reclaimed its land, affirming, "Illegal encroachments will not be tolerated." Officials urged proper verification of land titles before undertaking constructions on government or JDA sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)