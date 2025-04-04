Left Menu

Rediscovery of the Rare Ahaetulla Longirostris in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

A rare vine snake, Ahaetulla longirostris, was rediscovered in India's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. It's the first sighting in the state and second in India. The find highlights the area's ecological significance and opens avenues for further research on the species famed in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A rare long-snouted vine snake, Ahaetulla longirostris, has been rediscovered in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, marking its first documented sighting in the state and only the second ever recorded in India. Forest officials announced the exciting find during a rhino release operation on March 28 in the Palia Kheri division.

The snake was identified by field biologist Vipin Kapoor Sainy and his research team. Previously, the species was recorded only in Bihar and Odisha last year, though it is more commonly found in Southeast Asia. Sainy notes that this rediscovery could pave the way for further in-depth studies on the species in upcoming years.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Field Director Dr. H. Raja Mohan and Dr. Rengaraju T., Conservator of Forests, celebrated the discovery as a significant achievement for Indian wildlife conservation. They highlighted it as proof of the reserve's ecological diversity and underlined the critical role even minor habitats play in sheltering rare species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

