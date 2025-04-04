Left Menu

Tornado Fury: Path of Destruction Across America's Heartland

A series of tornadoes and storms wreaked havoc from Oklahoma to Indiana, leaving homes destroyed and at least six dead. Forecasters warn of impending record rains and floods. Emergency services scramble as over 90 million people face severe weather threats, with significant flash flooding projected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakecity | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tornadoes and severe storms have ravaged states from Oklahoma to Indiana, flattening homes and killing at least six people. As debris was launched miles into the air, emergency crews cleared highways of rubble while thousands remained at risk from looming flash floods and further extreme weather.

The National Weather Service warned of meteorological conditions ripe for historic levels of rain over the coming days, posing 'significant, life-threatening flash flooding' dangers. In Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas, hundreds of emergency teams are on standby to fight against rising water levels and potential calamity.

Power outages afflicted more than half a million homes across several states, and communities face arduous recovery efforts. Public safety officials emphasized storm readiness as a priority, urging people in affected areas to prepare for prolonged threats of floods, while federal and local agencies mobilize resources for disaster relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

