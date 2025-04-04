Anant Nagar Housing Scheme: Pioneering Lucknow's Modern Residential Boom

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the Anant Nagar Housing Scheme under the Lucknow Development Authority, heralding it as a major leap in offering world-class residential amenities.

The Chief Minister underscored the state government's focus on enhancing housing options and quality of life, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the strides made in this sector over the last decade.

The 800-acre Anant Nagar project, developed with a hefty investment of nearly Rs 7,000 crore, will feature educational institutions, high-rise buildings, and affordable housing, accommodating 1.5 lakh people, and align with the vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a trillion-dollar economy.

