Anant Nagar Housing Scheme: Pioneering Lucknow's Modern Residential Boom

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Anant Nagar Housing Scheme, marking a significant development in Lucknow's residential facilities. The project aims to provide world-class housing with modern amenities. Spanning 800 acres, it includes educational spaces and affordable units, supporting the state's ambitious economic goals and quality of life improvements.

Updated: 04-04-2025 11:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the Anant Nagar Housing Scheme under the Lucknow Development Authority, heralding it as a major leap in offering world-class residential amenities.

The Chief Minister underscored the state government's focus on enhancing housing options and quality of life, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the strides made in this sector over the last decade.

The 800-acre Anant Nagar project, developed with a hefty investment of nearly Rs 7,000 crore, will feature educational institutions, high-rise buildings, and affordable housing, accommodating 1.5 lakh people, and align with the vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a trillion-dollar economy.

