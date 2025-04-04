India Braces for Heatwaves: Rising Temperatures Threaten Northwest Region

As northwest India braces for an intense heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts temperatures to soar up to 42 degrees Celsius in Delhi over the coming days. The IMD has alerted regions, including south Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and western Madhya Pradesh, to prepare for a heat surge.

The demand for climate resilience seems urgent as central and northwest India face a potential 2 to 4 degrees Celsius increase in temperature. With temperatures expected to peak in Delhi around April 6 or 7, concerns rise over the frequency of heatwaves impacting India.

Heightened warmth is anticipated from April to June, exacerbated by climate change, with some states expected to endure prolonged heat conditions. Alarmingly, data reflects an uptrend, as 2024 marks one of the warmest years on record, intensifying the impacts of global warming.

(With inputs from agencies.)