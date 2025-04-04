Left Menu

India Braces for Heatwaves: Rising Temperatures Threaten Northwest Region

Northwest India, including Delhi, will experience heatwave conditions over the next six days, with temperatures potentially reaching 42°C. The India Meteorological Department forecasts a 2-4°C rise in central and northwest India. More heatwave days than usual are expected from April to June, attributed to climate change.

As northwest India braces for an intense heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts temperatures to soar up to 42 degrees Celsius in Delhi over the coming days. The IMD has alerted regions, including south Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and western Madhya Pradesh, to prepare for a heat surge.

The demand for climate resilience seems urgent as central and northwest India face a potential 2 to 4 degrees Celsius increase in temperature. With temperatures expected to peak in Delhi around April 6 or 7, concerns rise over the frequency of heatwaves impacting India.

Heightened warmth is anticipated from April to June, exacerbated by climate change, with some states expected to endure prolonged heat conditions. Alarmingly, data reflects an uptrend, as 2024 marks one of the warmest years on record, intensifying the impacts of global warming.

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

