Innovative Solutions for Fly Ash Utilization in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board is exploring innovative methods to manage and utilize fly ash from thermal power plants. Chairman Siddhesh Kadam highlights efforts to implement chemical treatments and improve ash transportation. He also announced a joint task force for cleaning the Kham river alongside urging industries to submit complete applications for processing.

Siddhesh Kadam
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is actively seeking new ways to tackle the issue of fly ash generated by the state's thermal power plants. Chairman Siddhesh Kadam shared these plans following a crucial meeting with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation officials.

Addressing the fly ash's harmful effects on communities in areas like Parli, Chandrapur, and Nashik, Kadam explained that innovative strategies are under consideration. These include chemical treatments to contain the ash and new guidelines for safer transportation methods, such as using shuttered vehicles instead of thin plastic sheeting.

Kadam emphasized the importance of complete and clear industry applications for timely approvals and introduced a joint initiative with local authorities to clean Kham river, thus underscoring the MPCB's commitment to improving environmental conditions.

