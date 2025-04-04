Left Menu

Elite Elevators Unveils Customisable 'Elite Bespoke' Home Elevators

Elite Elevators has launched the 'Elite Bespoke' range, a customizable home elevator brand designed for the Indian market. Manufactured locally, it offers a range of personalization options to enhance safety and accessibility. The launch expands their product portfolio and reaffirms their commitment to innovation in home mobility solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:28 IST
Elite Elevators has unveiled its latest home elevator brand, 'Elite Bespoke', designed to offer heightened safety and accessibility. This launch marks an expansion of their product lineup, according to a company official.

The company currently retails the Elite E Series - E50, E200, and E300, which are manufactured in Italy. However, the 'Elite Bespoke' range, developed in collaboration with global home elevator leader TK Access Solutions, is locally manufactured for the Indian market.

Vimal Babu, Founder and CEO of Elite Elevators, stated, "Our mission is to revolutionize home mobility with world-class innovations." These bespoke elevators are designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life, providing not only safety and compliance but also a luxury experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

