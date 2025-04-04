Twin Tremors Strike Western Nepal: Officials on High Alert

Western Nepal was shaken by two consecutive earthquakes on Friday evening, striking just three minutes apart. Authorities have confirmed that the first tremor, measuring 5.2 magnitude, occurred at 8:07 pm local time in Jajarkot district.

Following this, a more intense 5.5 magnitude quake jolted the same region at 8:10 pm, the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre reported. Both seismic events had their epicentre in the Panik area, about 525 km west of Kathmandu, casting their impact across adjacent districts such as Surkhet, Dailekh, and Kalikot.

Despite the strength of the quakes, no casualties or damage have been reported so far. As Nepal remains vigilant due to its geologically active location, officials continue to monitor for aftershocks and any potential structural damage in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)