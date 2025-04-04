Twin Tremors Strike Western Nepal: Officials on High Alert
Two earthquakes occurred in rapid succession in western Nepal's Jajarkot district on Friday evening, with magnitudes of 5.2 and 5.5. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received, but authorities remain vigilant for aftershocks and potential structural impacts in the seismically active region.
- Country:
- Nepal
Western Nepal was shaken by two consecutive earthquakes on Friday evening, striking just three minutes apart. Authorities have confirmed that the first tremor, measuring 5.2 magnitude, occurred at 8:07 pm local time in Jajarkot district.
Following this, a more intense 5.5 magnitude quake jolted the same region at 8:10 pm, the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre reported. Both seismic events had their epicentre in the Panik area, about 525 km west of Kathmandu, casting their impact across adjacent districts such as Surkhet, Dailekh, and Kalikot.
Despite the strength of the quakes, no casualties or damage have been reported so far. As Nepal remains vigilant due to its geologically active location, officials continue to monitor for aftershocks and any potential structural damage in the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Seismic Surprise in Natanz: Earthquake Near Key Nuclear Site Raises Alarms
Seismic Jolt: Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Panama
Santorini Shakes Off Seismic Setback to Welcome Tourists
Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Auto Industry Faces Tremors
Tremors in Kolkata and Imphal: Ripple Effects of Bangkok Earthquake