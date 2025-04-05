WMO's CREWS East Africa Project Strengthens Regional Meteorological Collaboration

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), through its Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) East Africa project, has continued its crucial support for enhancing meteorological services and climate resilience in Eastern Africa. The CREWS East Africa initiative aims to empower regional meteorological agencies to address climate-related risks and improve early warning systems to better protect communities and economies.

A significant milestone in this collaborative effort took place during the Meeting of the Heads of Meteorological Services, held from March 25 to 27 in Arusha, Tanzania. The event, organized by WMO in collaboration with the East African Community (EAC), was attended by the Heads of Meteorological Services from Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda. The gathering served as an important forum for strengthening partnerships, exchanging technical solutions, and advancing efforts to enhance weather forecasting and early warning services in the region.

In formal attire, the attendees of the meeting stood on the steps of the venue, representing a collective commitment to improving climate services across East Africa. The meeting provided a platform for sharing knowledge, discussing challenges, and outlining future strategies to mitigate climate risks in the region.

The role of WMO and the EAC Secretariat in fostering collaboration and coordination among member countries is pivotal in ensuring that national meteorological services work in harmony to address the pressing challenges posed by climate change. One of the key highlights of the meeting was a dedicated session on March 26 that focused on specific projects aimed at strengthening weather and climate services. These projects are part of WMO's ongoing commitment to support member countries in their efforts to enhance resilience against climate hazards and improve the accuracy and timeliness of early warning systems.

Partners from the United Kingdom Meteorological Office (UKMO) and the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) were also present at the event, reinforcing the importance of international collaboration in tackling climate-related challenges. These partnerships contribute to the sharing of best practices and the development of innovative solutions that can be adapted to the regional context.

Through the CREWS East Africa project and other initiatives, WMO continues to provide vital support to the Heads of Meteorological Services, enabling them to strengthen their capacity to deliver reliable weather forecasts and timely early warning information. This ongoing support helps ensure that the region is better equipped to respond to extreme weather events, such as droughts, floods, and storms, which have significant socio-economic impacts on communities.

The success of the CREWS East Africa project can be seen in the growing peer-to-peer support network that has been established among the countries in the region. This network allows for the exchange of technical expertise, knowledge, and resources, helping each country to improve its meteorological services and response capabilities. By learning from one another and sharing best practices, East African countries can collectively strengthen their resilience to climate-related risks.

One of the core objectives of the CREWS East Africa project is to ensure that early warning systems are not only timely but also actionable. By providing communities with accurate and accessible weather information, these systems enable individuals and organizations to take proactive measures to reduce the impact of climate-related disasters. The project also focuses on the integration of early warning systems with other key sectors, such as agriculture, water resources, and health, to ensure that climate risks are addressed in a holistic manner.

The continued success of the CREWS East Africa project depends on the commitment of all stakeholders, including governments, meteorological agencies, and international partners. The meeting in Arusha marked an important step in fostering stronger collaboration and ensuring that the region is better prepared to face the challenges posed by climate change.

Looking ahead, WMO and the EAC Secretariat will continue to work closely with regional and international partners to strengthen early warning systems and climate services across Eastern Africa. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the countries of the region can build more resilient economies and communities, better equipped to handle the growing impacts of climate change. Through this collective effort, the CREWS East Africa project is helping to pave the way for a more sustainable and climate-resilient future for the region.