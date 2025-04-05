Rediscovery Triumph: Woolly Flying Squirrel Photographed in Lahaul-Spiti

The forest department's wildlife wing in Himachal Pradesh has achieved a landmark success by capturing the first-ever photographic evidence of the elusive Woolly Flying Squirrel in Miyar Valley, Lahaul-Spiti. This momentous discovery was made through a camera trapping survey conducted from October to December 2024.

Long considered extinct, the Woolly Flying Squirrel, native to the north-western Himalayas, was last rediscovered in 1994. The presence confirmed by recent images marks a crucial addition to the region's biodiversity and highlights the importance of sustained wildlife conservation strategies.

In a collaborative effort with the Nature Conservation Foundation, 62 strategically placed camera traps documented not only the rare squirrel but also snow leopards, red foxes, Himalayan wolves, and mountain weasels. These discoveries emphasize the exceptional biodiversity of Miyar Valley and the urgency of protecting these fragile ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)