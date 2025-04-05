Delhi's Strategic Blueprint: A Clean Air Revolution
The Delhi government is implementing micro-level interventions to combat air pollution, including dust control at construction sites, tree cleaning, and mechanized road sweepers. Key discussions stress sustainable urban mobility, fast-tracked EVs, and public transport enhancements. Collaborative actions aim to improve Delhi's air quality and protect citizens.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious initiative to combat air pollution, the Delhi government is set to implement targeted strategies, such as stringent dust control at construction sites and regular tree cleaning. Additionally, mechanized sweepers will be used to clean inner roads and narrow lanes.
The Delhi Secretariat hosted a meeting where Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa engaged with experts from IIT-Delhi, TERI, and Clean Air Collective. The discussions emphasized sustainable urban mobility and the necessity of data-driven air quality interventions, alongside advancing electric vehicles in public transit and removing outdated polluting vehicles.
Expanding the Delhi Metro network was a pivotal topic, aiming to ensure accessibility within 400 meters of every residence. The overarching goal is to enhance public transport infrastructure, reduce private vehicle reliance, and consequently decrease air pollution levels, all under the 'Viksit Delhi' vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Delhi govt sets aside Rs 300 cr to curb pollution in city; Rs 506 cr allocated for environment & forest dept: CM Rekha Gupta in Budget speech.
