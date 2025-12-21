Left Menu

Sanctioned Russian Vessel 'Adler' Inspected by Swedish Authorities

Swedish customs authorities boarded the Russian freighter Adler, listed under EU and U.S. sanctions, off Hoganas for a cargo inspection. The investigation, with the help of the Coast Guard and police, is still ongoing. The ship, linked to weapons transport suspicions, left St Petersburg on December 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 21-12-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 15:18 IST
Swedish authorities boarded the Russian freighter Adler on Sunday after it anchored in Swedish waters due to engine issues. The vessel is under scrutiny because its owners are included in the EU's sanctions list as well as U.S. sanctions for suspected weapons transport, explained Martin Hoglund, a spokesperson for the customs authority.

"Shortly after 0100 last night, we, with support from the Swedish Coast Guard and police, boarded to conduct a customs inspection," said Hoglund. The investigation into the freighter's cargo remains ongoing, yet specific findings have not been disclosed.

Marine Traffic reports indicate that the Adler is a 126-meter-long container carrier currently anchored near Hoganas in southwestern Sweden. The ship's owners, M Leasing LLC, are under scrutiny due to potential involvement in illicit arms transportation, a suspicion echoed by global sanctions database OpenSanctions. The Adler departed St Petersburg on December 15, though its destination remains unknown, emphasized Hoglund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

