Tigress Rescued Near Human Settlement in Maharashtra

A sub-adult tigress was tranquilized and rescued near a human settlement in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, an official stated on Sunday. The operation came days after another big cat was captured in the same district.

The rescue took place on Saturday in Gavrala village, situated under the Lakhandur forest range. Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Sanjay Mendhe mentioned that the tigress had been moving closer to residential areas recently, which raised concerns among the locals.

The tigress had killed a bovine animal in Gavrala village on Saturday. Following the incident, forest officials were alerted and promptly reached the site to tranquilize and rescue the wild animal. Notably, three days prior, another tigress was captured in the same forest range after killing a farmer.

