Left Menu

Tigress Rescued Near Human Settlement in Maharashtra

A sub-adult tigress was tranquilised and rescued near a human settlement in Maharashtra's Bhandara district. This follows the capture of another big cat in the same area days earlier. The tigress had moved closer to residential areas, prompting its capture after killing a bovine animal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:14 IST
Tigress Rescued Near Human Settlement in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-adult tigress was tranquilized and rescued near a human settlement in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, an official stated on Sunday. The operation came days after another big cat was captured in the same district.

The rescue took place on Saturday in Gavrala village, situated under the Lakhandur forest range. Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Sanjay Mendhe mentioned that the tigress had been moving closer to residential areas recently, which raised concerns among the locals.

The tigress had killed a bovine animal in Gavrala village on Saturday. Following the incident, forest officials were alerted and promptly reached the site to tranquilize and rescue the wild animal. Notably, three days prior, another tigress was captured in the same forest range after killing a farmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025