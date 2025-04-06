Tigress Rescued Near Human Settlement in Maharashtra
A sub-adult tigress was tranquilised and rescued near a human settlement in Maharashtra's Bhandara district. This follows the capture of another big cat in the same area days earlier. The tigress had moved closer to residential areas, prompting its capture after killing a bovine animal.
- Country:
- India
A sub-adult tigress was tranquilized and rescued near a human settlement in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, an official stated on Sunday. The operation came days after another big cat was captured in the same district.
The rescue took place on Saturday in Gavrala village, situated under the Lakhandur forest range. Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Sanjay Mendhe mentioned that the tigress had been moving closer to residential areas recently, which raised concerns among the locals.
The tigress had killed a bovine animal in Gavrala village on Saturday. Following the incident, forest officials were alerted and promptly reached the site to tranquilize and rescue the wild animal. Notably, three days prior, another tigress was captured in the same forest range after killing a farmer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tigress
- rescue
- tranquilised
- Maharashtra
- Bhandara
- forest
- official
- capture
- wildlife
- settlement
ALSO READ
AI effective in sustainable forest management, but cost and trust issues limit use
Forest Guard Bribe Bust: CBI Cracks Down in Kathua
Forest Guard Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal
Crackdown on Corruption: Rajasthan Revenue Official Dismissed Amid Paper Leak Scandal
Street Vendors Jailed for Clashing with Officials