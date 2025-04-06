Deadly Storms Strike Kentucky: Governor Reports Lives Lost and Road Closures

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported on Sunday that two people have died and more than 500 roads are closed due to devastating storms and floods in the state. These severe weather conditions have also resulted in over a dozen fatalities in other parts of the U.S. South and Midwest this past week.

'Kentucky is experiencing record flooding with over 500 road closures. Since rivers have not yet crested, we anticipate another day or more of rising waters. We have already lost two residents,' Beshear stated on social media. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was swept away by floodwaters while walking to his school bus stop in Frankfort.

Beshear mentioned that many homes in Frankfort were evacuated, and water supplies are limited, prompting the closure of state offices on Monday. The storm has spawned tornadoes and heavy thunderstorms from Texas to Ohio. In addition to Kentucky's fatalities, Tennessee reported 10 deaths, while Missouri, Arkansas, Indiana, and Mississippi each reported casualties.

Climate change is exacerbating heavy rainfall and associated flood risks, particularly in the upper Midwest and Ohio River Valley, as noted by Climate Central, a nonprofit organization studying weather patterns.

