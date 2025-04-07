Chaos in Kinshasa: Floods Ravage Half the Capital, Claim 33 Lives

The flooding crisis in Kinshasa took a deadly toll, with 33 fatalities reported as authorities rushed to evacuate families trapped by rising waters.

Heavy rains last week caused the Ndjili River to overflow, damaging infrastructure and cutting off access routes. Criticism has mounted over the government's response time.

Efforts to restore normalcy are underway, including reopening the main airport road and reestablishing drinking water access. Emergency shelters are operational, and President Felix Tshisekedi is set to visit affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)