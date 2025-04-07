Left Menu

Chaos in Kinshasa: Floods Ravage Half the Capital, Claim 33 Lives

Severe flooding in Kinshasa, the capital of Congo, has left 33 dead and cut off access to over half the city. The government is racing to assist trapped families and has set up emergency shelters. President Felix Tshisekedi is expected to assess the situation firsthand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:40 IST
Chaos in Kinshasa: Floods Ravage Half the Capital, Claim 33 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The flooding crisis in Kinshasa took a deadly toll, with 33 fatalities reported as authorities rushed to evacuate families trapped by rising waters.

Heavy rains last week caused the Ndjili River to overflow, damaging infrastructure and cutting off access routes. Criticism has mounted over the government's response time.

Efforts to restore normalcy are underway, including reopening the main airport road and reestablishing drinking water access. Emergency shelters are operational, and President Felix Tshisekedi is set to visit affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025