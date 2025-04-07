Assam's Ambitious Satellite Mission: Bridging Space and Ground

Assam is on the verge of entering the space race under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The state has outlined its plans to launch its own satellite, named ASSAMSAT, in collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

In a meeting held in New Delhi with ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, Sarma detailed the objectives of the project, which aims to provide a constant stream of data for vital socioeconomic initiatives across various sectors like agriculture, disaster management, and infrastructure development. The satellite will also aid in security border management and police operations.

Meanwhile, a significant space observatory is anticipated in Guwahati's Chandrapur by January 2026, pivotal for India's satellite launches. Sarma also met with key executives to discuss infrastructure projects and the planned ammonia complex in Namrup. The meetings indicate Assam's strategic moves in infrastructure and space technology.

