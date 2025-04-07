Left Menu

Assam's Ambitious Satellite Mission: Bridging Space and Ground

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed launching the state's satellite ASSAMSAT with ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. This initiative, developed in collaboration with IN-SPACe, aims to enhance various sectors including agriculture and disaster management. The satellite will facilitate socioeconomic projects and policy planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:48 IST
Assam's Ambitious Satellite Mission: Bridging Space and Ground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam is on the verge of entering the space race under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The state has outlined its plans to launch its own satellite, named ASSAMSAT, in collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

In a meeting held in New Delhi with ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, Sarma detailed the objectives of the project, which aims to provide a constant stream of data for vital socioeconomic initiatives across various sectors like agriculture, disaster management, and infrastructure development. The satellite will also aid in security border management and police operations.

Meanwhile, a significant space observatory is anticipated in Guwahati's Chandrapur by January 2026, pivotal for India's satellite launches. Sarma also met with key executives to discuss infrastructure projects and the planned ammonia complex in Namrup. The meetings indicate Assam's strategic moves in infrastructure and space technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025