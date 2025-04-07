Bengaluru's Initiative to Revitalize Lakes with Treated Water

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has instructed officials to prevent sewage from entering Bengaluru's lakes and ensure they are replenished with treated water. These measures are part of ongoing efforts to conserve the city's water bodies.

Review meetings led to the decision to assign the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) the task of supplying treated water to local lakes. Additionally, district officials have been ordered to prepare for possible water shortages.

To address the issue of construction waste, the Minister mandated that all vehicles responsible for transporting debris be equipped with GPS tracking devices. This measure aims to monitor their operations and prevent illegal roadside dumping, with strict enforcement expected.

