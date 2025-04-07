Delhi's Innovative Mist Sprays: An Environmental Game Changer
Delhi has initiated the use of mist spray systems on electric poles to combat air pollution and dust levels. The pilot project in Dwarka shows promising results, with plans to expand citywide. These installations aim to reduce pollution and provide heat relief, targeting high-risk areas first.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to tackle air pollution and dust levels, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the deployment of mist spray systems on electric poles across the capital. This initiative, aimed particularly at high-risk zones, has already seen promising outcomes in the Dwarka area.
Previously, water sprinklers were used on roads to help settle dust, but now these innovative mist spray systems are proving more effective. Sirsa emphasized their dual benefit of decreasing pollution while also providing relief from heat.
The project is being rolled out in phases, initially focusing on pollution hotspots, with plans for broader implementation across New Delhi's major areas. This swift action marks a significant step towards improving urban air quality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Forest Fires: A Growing Environmental Concern
Empowering Education and Environment: Initiatives by Maharashtra's Ganesh Naik
China Vows Resilient Business Environment Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Delhi govt sets aside Rs 300 cr to curb pollution in city; Rs 506 cr allocated for environment & forest dept: CM Rekha Gupta in Budget speech.
Ulhasnagar's Bold Budget: Infrastructure Overhaul with an Eye on Environment and Equality