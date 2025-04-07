Delhi's Innovative Mist Sprays: An Environmental Game Changer

In an effort to tackle air pollution and dust levels, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the deployment of mist spray systems on electric poles across the capital. This initiative, aimed particularly at high-risk zones, has already seen promising outcomes in the Dwarka area.

Previously, water sprinklers were used on roads to help settle dust, but now these innovative mist spray systems are proving more effective. Sirsa emphasized their dual benefit of decreasing pollution while also providing relief from heat.

The project is being rolled out in phases, initially focusing on pollution hotspots, with plans for broader implementation across New Delhi's major areas. This swift action marks a significant step towards improving urban air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)