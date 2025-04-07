Left Menu

Star-Crossed Destiny: The Inevitable Supernova of White Dwarfs

Astronomers discovered two massive white dwarf stars in a binary system destined to trigger a rare quadruple detonation. This will occur about 22.6 billion years from now. Their eventual supernova could be ten times brighter than the moon. It's the first time such a system has been identified.

07-04-2025
Astronomers have identified two unusually massive white dwarf stars locked in a destructive celestial dance, destined to explode in a rare quadruple detonation. Located approximately 160 light-years from Earth in the Milky Way, this binary system is notable for its close orbital proximity.

These stars are remnants of larger celestial bodies, having burned through their hydrogen fuel and collapsed into compact cores. One white dwarf in the pair has a mass about 83% of our sun, while the other is about 72%. They orbit each other approximately 25 times closer than Mercury orbits the sun.

Their increasing proximity will lead to a spectacular demise, with the heavier star drawing material from its companion. This process will culminate in a type 1a supernova featuring a quadruple explosion. Expected to occur in 22.6 billion years, this event will appear ten times brighter than the moon if observed from Earth.

