Left Menu

Bengaluru's Battle Against 'Blackspot' Garbage Dumps: A Grassroots Approach

The article highlights Bengaluru's struggle with unofficial garbage dumps known as 'blackspots.' CEO Shekar Prabhakar of Hasiru Dala Innovations discusses the importance of proper waste management policies and political will. Successful waste collection initiatives have empowered waste pickers by integrating them into the circular economy model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:45 IST
Bengaluru's Battle Against 'Blackspot' Garbage Dumps: A Grassroots Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's residents frequently take to social media to expose the city's 'blackspots,' unofficial garbage dumps that emerge overnight. These areas are typically found by roadsides, near parks, or open drains.

Shekar Prabhakar, CEO of Hasiru Dala Innovations, questions the effectiveness of the newly implemented 'garbage fee' in reducing these blackspots. Prabhakar emphasizes that door-to-door waste collection, a practice his company has achieved in certain areas, eliminates such dumping grounds.

Despite having strong waste management policies, Bengaluru faces challenges like inadequate land for waste processing. Prabhakar advocates for decentralizing waste management while empowering waste pickers within the circular economy to bring about long-lasting change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025