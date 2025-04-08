Bengaluru's Battle Against 'Blackspot' Garbage Dumps: A Grassroots Approach

Bengaluru's residents frequently take to social media to expose the city's 'blackspots,' unofficial garbage dumps that emerge overnight. These areas are typically found by roadsides, near parks, or open drains.

Shekar Prabhakar, CEO of Hasiru Dala Innovations, questions the effectiveness of the newly implemented 'garbage fee' in reducing these blackspots. Prabhakar emphasizes that door-to-door waste collection, a practice his company has achieved in certain areas, eliminates such dumping grounds.

Despite having strong waste management policies, Bengaluru faces challenges like inadequate land for waste processing. Prabhakar advocates for decentralizing waste management while empowering waste pickers within the circular economy to bring about long-lasting change.

