Tragic Fire in Singapore: Deputy CM's Son Injured, Young Girl Dies

A devastating fire in a Singapore shophouse led to the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl and left 20 others injured, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's son, confirmed authorities on Tuesday.

The blaze broke out at a three-story building on River Valley Road, near Singapore's Central Business District, which housed several businesses like a cooking school and a children's robotics institute. Kalyan's eight-year-old son, Mark Shankar, suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force evacuated 80 people from the building and nearby areas. Videos on social media revealed black smoke and dramatic rescue operations. An investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.

