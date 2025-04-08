Left Menu

Swift Response: Blaze Contained at Three-Storey Building in Sector 65

A fire erupted at a three-storey building in Sector 65 due to a suspected short circuit. No injuries were reported. Ten fire engines quickly contained the blaze to the second floor, preventing its spread. Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey confirmed the fire started when the building was empty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a three-storey building in Sector 65, apparently triggered by a short circuit as per the fire department's statement on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place around 9.35 pm Monday near the Phase 3 police station, resulted in no injuries, officials confirmed.

Gautam Budh Nagar Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey stated that ten fire engines were dispatched upon receiving the blaze alert. The well-coordinated response contained the fire on the second floor, preventing its spread to the lower floors where garments and other items were stored.

Choubey noted that the building was unoccupied during the incident, leading to suspicions of an electrical fault causing the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

