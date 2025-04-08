Left Menu

Delhi Jal Board's High-Tech Revolution: Ensuring Efficient Water Supply

The Delhi Jal Board is establishing a control center to enhance water supply management in the capital. A new mobile app and GPS tracking for water tankers aim to ensure timely and accurate water distribution, addressing an ongoing supply deficit of 290 million gallons per day.

In response to the capital's growing water needs, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is advancing its approach with a new control and command center to manage the water supply better, as announced by Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday.

The DJB is developing a mobile application to track water tanker movements and address citizen complaints effectively. GPS units have been installed in 934 tankers for real-time monitoring from a control room at the DJB headquarters. This initiative aims to ensure water delivery to designated areas, curbing supply irregularities.

Despite the DJB's responsibility to provide clean drinking water, the agency acknowledges a shortfall of 290 million gallons of water per day. As reported in the latest Economic Survey, the city needs 1,290 million gallons daily but production struggles to meet demand. Water tankers presently bridge this gap in underserved regions.

