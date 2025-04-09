Left Menu

U.S. Traffic Deaths Fall in 2024 but Remain Above Pre-COVID Levels

In 2024, U.S. traffic deaths declined by 3.8% to 39,345, but remained higher than pre-COVID numbers. Fatalities involving cyclists increased, marking the highest since 1980. Despite a decrease in total fatalities, the U.S. still has a high traffic fatality rate, surpassing many peer nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 00:43 IST
U.S. Traffic Deaths Fall in 2024 but Remain Above Pre-COVID Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, U.S. traffic deaths fell by 3.8% in 2024, reaching 39,345 — the lowest number since 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This marks the first time since 2020 that deaths involving vehicles have fallen below the 40,000 mark. However, fatalities remain notably above the 2019 pre-COVID level of 36,355.

While the overall decline in traffic deaths has been encouraging, the number of cyclists killed rose by 4.4% to 1,166, the highest since at least 1980. The pandemic's impact saw roads less crowded, but led to riskier driving behaviors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025