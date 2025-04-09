U.S. Traffic Deaths Fall in 2024 but Remain Above Pre-COVID Levels
In 2024, U.S. traffic deaths declined by 3.8% to 39,345, but remained higher than pre-COVID numbers. Fatalities involving cyclists increased, marking the highest since 1980. Despite a decrease in total fatalities, the U.S. still has a high traffic fatality rate, surpassing many peer nations.
In a significant development, U.S. traffic deaths fell by 3.8% in 2024, reaching 39,345 — the lowest number since 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
This marks the first time since 2020 that deaths involving vehicles have fallen below the 40,000 mark. However, fatalities remain notably above the 2019 pre-COVID level of 36,355.
While the overall decline in traffic deaths has been encouraging, the number of cyclists killed rose by 4.4% to 1,166, the highest since at least 1980. The pandemic's impact saw roads less crowded, but led to riskier driving behaviors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
