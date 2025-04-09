Left Menu

Celestial Events, Genetic Resurrections, and Space Dynamics: Science News Insights

Recent science news highlights include astronomers spotting doomed white dwarfs, a U.S. company attempting to resurrect the dire wolf, NASA continuing its lunar mission planning amid policy discussions, successful Russia-U.S. space collaboration, and research linking maternal diabetes to increased autism risk.

Updated: 09-04-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent astronomical observations, scientists have identified two white dwarf stars, remnants of extinguished suns, that are on a path to a dramatic quadruple detonation. Situated in our Milky Way galaxy, these stars provide a nearby cosmic spectacle at 160 light-years from Earth.

Meanwhile, in genetic engineering feats, Colossal Biosciences has announced the birth of three genetically engineered wolf pups aimed at reviving the extinct dire wolf. Using ancient DNA, the company seeks to merge history with modern science, echoing themes popularized by 'Game of Thrones'.

In the arena of space exploration, President Trump's NASA nominee has eased fears over shifts from lunar to Mars missions, reinforcing the moon's central role in future plans. Simultaneously, a Russian spacecraft successfully delivered an American astronaut to the ISS, showcasing enduring international cooperation in space endeavors.

