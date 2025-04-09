Celestial Events, Genetic Resurrections, and Space Dynamics: Science News Insights

In recent astronomical observations, scientists have identified two white dwarf stars, remnants of extinguished suns, that are on a path to a dramatic quadruple detonation. Situated in our Milky Way galaxy, these stars provide a nearby cosmic spectacle at 160 light-years from Earth.

Meanwhile, in genetic engineering feats, Colossal Biosciences has announced the birth of three genetically engineered wolf pups aimed at reviving the extinct dire wolf. Using ancient DNA, the company seeks to merge history with modern science, echoing themes popularized by 'Game of Thrones'.

In the arena of space exploration, President Trump's NASA nominee has eased fears over shifts from lunar to Mars missions, reinforcing the moon's central role in future plans. Simultaneously, a Russian spacecraft successfully delivered an American astronaut to the ISS, showcasing enduring international cooperation in space endeavors.

