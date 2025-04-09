Relief on the Horizon: Rajasthan's Heatwave Predicament

Rajasthan is currently grappling with severe heatwave conditions, as Barmer reported the highest temperature in the state at a scorching 46.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has forecasted that these intense heat conditions are likely to persist for the next 24 hours. However, an incoming western disturbance may provide temporary relief, bringing thunderstorms with winds reaching 40-50 km/h and light rain to parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur on April 10-11.

The impact of these storm rains could potentially lower temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees, offering a brief respite from the severe heat. Nonetheless, temperatures are predicted to rise again from April 14-15, ushering in another bout of extreme heat, particularly in southwestern areas of Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)