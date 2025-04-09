Left Menu

Relief on the Horizon: Rajasthan's Heatwave Predicament

Rajasthan faces severe heatwave conditions with Barmer recording the highest temperature at 46.4°C. A weather disturbance may bring relief with thunderstorms and rain, causing a temporary temperature drop. However, severe heat is expected to return from April 14-15 in southwestern regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:09 IST
Relief on the Horizon: Rajasthan's Heatwave Predicament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is currently grappling with severe heatwave conditions, as Barmer reported the highest temperature in the state at a scorching 46.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has forecasted that these intense heat conditions are likely to persist for the next 24 hours. However, an incoming western disturbance may provide temporary relief, bringing thunderstorms with winds reaching 40-50 km/h and light rain to parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur on April 10-11.

The impact of these storm rains could potentially lower temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees, offering a brief respite from the severe heat. Nonetheless, temperatures are predicted to rise again from April 14-15, ushering in another bout of extreme heat, particularly in southwestern areas of Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025