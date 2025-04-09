Left Menu

Kerala's Port of Dreams: Vizhinjam Project Secures Crucial Funding Amidst Financial Challenges

The Vizhinjam deep-sea port in Kerala secures Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of Rs 817.80 crore following a tripartite MoU involving the Union government, a bank consortium, and Adani Ports. The Kerala government opts for accepting the fund as a loan following unsuccessful attempts to obtain it as a grant.

The Vizhinjam deep-sea port, a potential game-changer for Kerala's maritime infrastructure, has secured a pivotal financial agreement. A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked on Wednesday between the Union government, a bank consortium, and Adani Ports Pvt Ltd for Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of Rs 817.80 crore.

The deal marks a significant step forward, as the Kerala government opts to accept the VGF as a loan despite earlier appeals for it as a grant. Efforts by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, including appeals to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, did not sway the Union government's stance.

The project, managed under a public-private partnership model by Adani Ports, aims to be a major logistical hub. Impressively, the Vizhinjam port has already handled over 250 cargo vessels, with dedicated expansions in rail and road connectivity projected to complete by 2028.

