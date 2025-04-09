Left Menu

Supriya Sule Leads Road Repair Protest in Baramati

NCP MP Supriya Sule led a protest demanding repair of a pothole-ridden road in her Baramati constituency. Joined by locals, she sat outside the Pune district collector's office, urging immediate action as promised roadworks worth Rs 900 crore could take up to three years to complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:47 IST
Supriya Sule Leads Road Repair Protest in Baramati
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MP Supriya Sule led a sit-in protest on Wednesday demanding immediate repairs to a deteriorating 1.5 km road in Baramati, situated in Pune district. She voiced her concerns outside the Pune district collector's office, joined by residents of Shree Kshetra Baneshwar village.

The specific stretch from Nasrapur to Baneshwar temple is in dire need of repair, riddled with potholes, leaving the local population frustrated and inconvenienced according to Sule. The administration has reportedly been slow to act despite numerous follow-ups for its restoration.

Sule highlighted that despite a proposed road development project worth Rs 900 crore in the area, no immediate plans are set for the afflicted road. Urging swift repair action, she emphasized temporary solutions like pothole filling, noting that promised infrastructure projects could take two to three years to materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025