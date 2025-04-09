Supriya Sule Leads Road Repair Protest in Baramati

NCP MP Supriya Sule led a sit-in protest on Wednesday demanding immediate repairs to a deteriorating 1.5 km road in Baramati, situated in Pune district. She voiced her concerns outside the Pune district collector's office, joined by residents of Shree Kshetra Baneshwar village.

The specific stretch from Nasrapur to Baneshwar temple is in dire need of repair, riddled with potholes, leaving the local population frustrated and inconvenienced according to Sule. The administration has reportedly been slow to act despite numerous follow-ups for its restoration.

Sule highlighted that despite a proposed road development project worth Rs 900 crore in the area, no immediate plans are set for the afflicted road. Urging swift repair action, she emphasized temporary solutions like pothole filling, noting that promised infrastructure projects could take two to three years to materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)