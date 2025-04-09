EU Strikes Back: Retaliation Against Trump's Tariffs

The European Union is set to respond to President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs by introducing countermeasures next Tuesday, impacting $23 billion of US imports.

The EU's 27 countries are facing a 25% tariff on steel, aluminum, and cars, alongside new tariffs on nearly all goods. Announced EU countermeasures primarily target Trump's metal tariffs and were approved by EU members this week.

The first phase of the plan, commencing on April 15, will impose duties on $4.4 billion in US goods, with additional measures to follow throughout the year. By year's end, further duties will affect goods including poultry and glassware, potentially influencing American companies like Whirlpool and Harley-Davidson.

