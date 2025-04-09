Left Menu

Streamlining Postal Services: Introducing Dak Seva Samadhan Diwas

The Postal Department will launch 'Dak Seva Samadhan Diwas' on the first and third Friday of each month, starting May 2, 2025, across the Lucknow Region. Postmaster General Sunil Kumar Rai revealed that divisional officers will address customer concerns in several districts, including Ayodhya and Lucknow, focusing on mail and other services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:05 IST
Streamlining Postal Services: Introducing Dak Seva Samadhan Diwas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Postal Department is set to unveil 'Dak Seva Samadhan Diwas' on a twice-monthly schedule, beginning May 2, 2025, aiming to resolve customer issues efficiently. The initiative will occur on the first and third Friday of each month across all districts under the Lucknow Region.

Sunil Kumar Rai, the Postmaster General in the Lucknow Region, disclosed that divisional officers will be present from 8 am to 11 am in key locations such as Ayodhya, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, and Lucknow. Their mission is to address and resolve customer issues related to services like mail, savings, insurance, and Aadhaar.

A press statement confirmed that these customer resolution days will be held in the offices of divisional superintendents and the Lucknow General Post Office, showcasing the department's commitment to improving service efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025