Streamlining Postal Services: Introducing Dak Seva Samadhan Diwas
The Postal Department will launch 'Dak Seva Samadhan Diwas' on the first and third Friday of each month, starting May 2, 2025, across the Lucknow Region. Postmaster General Sunil Kumar Rai revealed that divisional officers will address customer concerns in several districts, including Ayodhya and Lucknow, focusing on mail and other services.
The Postal Department is set to unveil 'Dak Seva Samadhan Diwas' on a twice-monthly schedule, beginning May 2, 2025, aiming to resolve customer issues efficiently. The initiative will occur on the first and third Friday of each month across all districts under the Lucknow Region.
Sunil Kumar Rai, the Postmaster General in the Lucknow Region, disclosed that divisional officers will be present from 8 am to 11 am in key locations such as Ayodhya, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, and Lucknow. Their mission is to address and resolve customer issues related to services like mail, savings, insurance, and Aadhaar.
A press statement confirmed that these customer resolution days will be held in the offices of divisional superintendents and the Lucknow General Post Office, showcasing the department's commitment to improving service efficiency.
