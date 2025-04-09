'Waste-Free New Kerala': A Green Revolution in Progress

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced significant progress in the state's 'Waste-Free New Kerala' campaign, with 1,027 local self-governments achieving high cleanliness standards. The campaign encompasses 939 panchayats, 83 municipalities, and five corporations, showcasing a concerted effort across the state.

Vijayan, speaking at a press conference, highlighted the recognition of 19,489 panchayat wards and 19,093 urban wards, along with 3,060 towns attaining the Green Status. Notable areas awarded include markets, schools, and tourist centers, demonstrating widespread adherence to cleanliness standards.

The Haritha Karma Sena, a key contributor to these efforts, generated Rs 348.9 crore this financial year. To bolster public involvement, rewards for reporting illegal waste dumping are set to increase, encouraging community vigilance. The ongoing 'Vruthi 2025' National Conclave further elaborates on Kerala's waste management strategies and future objectives.

