Tragedy Strikes: Dominican Republic Nightclub Roof Collapse Claims 124 Lives
A roof collapse at Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo claimed 124 lives. Rescuers continue the grim search for survivors. The collapse occurred during a concert by Rubby Perez, resulting in multiple fatalities, including high-profile figures. Emergency operations are ongoing, with machinery aiding recovery efforts.
A catastrophic roof collapse occurred on Tuesday night at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 124 lives, according to authorities on Wednesday.
Families gathered anxiously outside the wreckage, sharing information with the police about their missing loved ones. Around 150 individuals had been rescued from the debris shortly after the collapse, but the chances of finding more survivors have diminished.
The disaster struck during a concert by eminent Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez, who died in the incident. The calamity also claimed the lives of several notable figures, including MLB personalities and the son of a government minister. Rescue operations are expected to take an additional 24-36 hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
