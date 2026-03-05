Tragedy Strikes Rithala: Devastating Fire Leaves Dozens Homeless Before Eid

A catastrophic fire swept through a shanty cluster in Rithala, northwest Delhi, just two weeks before Eid, leaving many families homeless and claiming the life of a 17-year-old girl, Rozina Khatun. The blaze, which erupted early Thursday, destroyed dozens of homes and belongings, devastating the community.

Shock and disbelief gripped the residents as the fast-spreading flames consumed their tightly packed huts, made of wood, plastic sheets, and cloth. There are suspicions that the fire, which overtook 200-250 shanties, was deliberately set amid an ongoing land dispute, though authorities have not confirmed these allegations.

Officials reported the fire outbreak at 4.15 am, with more than 18 fire tenders dispatched to control the inferno, which engulfed nearby godowns as well. As investigations continue, the community confronts the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from ashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)