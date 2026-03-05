Tragedy at Sadar Bazar: Fire Claims Two Lives
A fire at a multi-storey building in Delhi's Sadar Bazar resulted in two deaths and six rescues. Firefighters contained the blaze using 25 tenders. Police quelled unrest at the scene. Investigations continue as the cause remains unknown, and forensic teams assess the site.
In a devastating incident, a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar, claiming the lives of two workers and leading to the rescue of six others, officials confirmed.
The blaze was reported on Wednesday in a toy godown situated within the structure. Emergency services responded swiftly, deploying 25 fire tenders. The fire was controlled by early Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as Durkheli Sharma and Rampravesh Ray, both employees of the building, which also housed several shops.
In the aftermath, locals expressed outrage, resulting in stone pelting that damaged a government vehicle. Police established calm and, alongside forensic teams, are investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unclear. An FIR has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing.
