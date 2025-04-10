Jharkhand Braces for Hailstorm and Gusty Winds: Orange Alert Issued

The Meteorological Department has placed parts of Jharkhand under an orange alert, signaling potential weather hazards involving hailstorms, lightning, and gusty winds this Thursday, according to official notices.

Predictions include light to moderate rainfall in various state pockets, alongside gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph over eastern Jharkhand. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and similarly strong winds might hit western and central areas.

This weather change stems from moisture incursions from the Bay of Bengal affecting Jharkhand, contributing to a minor drop in maximum temperatures. Temperature observations on Wednesday marked Daltonganj as the warmest at 40.3°C, with Garhwa and Ranchi experiencing 38.4°C and 35.2°C, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)