Jharkhand Braces for Hailstorm and Gusty Winds: Orange Alert Issued

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for parts of Jharkhand, predicting hailstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Thursday. The alert warns of weather disturbances caused by moisture from the Bay of Bengal, with expected rainfall aiding in reducing temperatures slightly across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Meteorological Department has placed parts of Jharkhand under an orange alert, signaling potential weather hazards involving hailstorms, lightning, and gusty winds this Thursday, according to official notices.

Predictions include light to moderate rainfall in various state pockets, alongside gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph over eastern Jharkhand. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and similarly strong winds might hit western and central areas.

This weather change stems from moisture incursions from the Bay of Bengal affecting Jharkhand, contributing to a minor drop in maximum temperatures. Temperature observations on Wednesday marked Daltonganj as the warmest at 40.3°C, with Garhwa and Ranchi experiencing 38.4°C and 35.2°C, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

