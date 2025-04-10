Left Menu

PioneerUrban Launches Luxury Senior Living Project in Gurugram

PioneerUrban Land and Infrastructure Ltd will invest Rs 300 crore in a luxury housing project, Project Advait, aimed at senior citizens in Gurugram. The project, a joint venture with JK Urbanscapes Developers Ltd, includes 164 units with centralized air filtration and medical services by Fortis Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:35 IST
PioneerUrban Land and Infrastructure Ltd, in collaboration with JK Urbanscapes Developers Ltd, is set to invest Rs 300 crore in a luxury housing initiative for senior citizens in Gurugram. The project, known as Project Advait, aligns with the State's Retirement Policy and spans 2.6 acres, featuring 164 units.

The senior living project includes cutting-edge amenities such as a centralized air filtration system and medical services from Fortis Hospital, which will be readily available on the premises. This venture marks PioneerUrban's expansion into the senior living space.

Manish Periwal, PioneerUrban's Chairman and Managing Director, emphasized the firm's commitment to sustainable and luxurious housing solutions. The company aims to set new standards in the luxury real estate sector, leveraging the growing interest in senior living communities in northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

