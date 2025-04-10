PioneerUrban Launches Luxury Senior Living Project in Gurugram

PioneerUrban Land and Infrastructure Ltd, in collaboration with JK Urbanscapes Developers Ltd, is set to invest Rs 300 crore in a luxury housing initiative for senior citizens in Gurugram. The project, known as Project Advait, aligns with the State's Retirement Policy and spans 2.6 acres, featuring 164 units.

The senior living project includes cutting-edge amenities such as a centralized air filtration system and medical services from Fortis Hospital, which will be readily available on the premises. This venture marks PioneerUrban's expansion into the senior living space.

Manish Periwal, PioneerUrban's Chairman and Managing Director, emphasized the firm's commitment to sustainable and luxurious housing solutions. The company aims to set new standards in the luxury real estate sector, leveraging the growing interest in senior living communities in northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)