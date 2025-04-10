Controversy Erupts Over Delhi's Solid Waste Management Fees

In a significant political development, Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar has openly opposed the recent decision to impose user charges for solid waste management services in the capital. In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Kumar called the move an undue burden on citizens already grappling with high inflation.

The controversy centers around charges introduced by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) without the proposal's formal passage. The mayor alleged the decision was clandestinely executed by Municipal Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, bypassing necessary approvals. The mayor emphasized that efficient door-to-door collection services should precede any fee imposition.

The MCD defended its actions, referencing the Solid Waste Management Bye-laws of 2017, which mandate a uniform user fee. The implementation of these rules continues under Supreme Court oversight. Despite this, Mayor Kumar claimed that up to 70% of garbage collection is privately managed, highlighting the system's inefficiencies and urging immediate policy revision.

