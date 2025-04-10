Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives Near Jamshedpur

Two people, including a woman, were fatally struck by a speeding bus near Jamshedpur while commuting to work. The bus driver fled after dragging the scooter 4 km. Police intercepted the bus, impounded it, and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The victims were identified as Rajesh Soren and Anjana Mahato.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:03 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives Near Jamshedpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed two lives near Jamshedpur on Thursday when a speeding bus, heading to Odisha, struck a scooter carrying two people.

The incident occurred near the Badabanki village on the outskirts of Jamshedpur, as Rajesh Soren and Anjana Mahato were en route to their workplace in Pardih. The bus' driver fled the scene, dragging the scooter nearly 4 km before police intercepted and impounded the vehicle.

Both victims, critically injured, were rushed to MGM Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025