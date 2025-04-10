Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives Near Jamshedpur

A tragic road accident claimed two lives near Jamshedpur on Thursday when a speeding bus, heading to Odisha, struck a scooter carrying two people.

The incident occurred near the Badabanki village on the outskirts of Jamshedpur, as Rajesh Soren and Anjana Mahato were en route to their workplace in Pardih. The bus' driver fled the scene, dragging the scooter nearly 4 km before police intercepted and impounded the vehicle.

Both victims, critically injured, were rushed to MGM Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)