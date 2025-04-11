Controversial Firings at NOAA Disrupt Fishing Industry

In a controversial move, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has dismissed more than 800 probationary workers. This action follows an appeals court ruling that allows the Trump administration to proceed with workforce reduction plans aimed at downsizing federal employment.

The decision to terminate employees, which occurred on February 27, was temporarily reversed on March 17 when workers were placed on paid administrative leave, pending further legal review. A memo from John K. Guenther, the Department of Commerce's acting general counsel, reinstated the initial terminations, affecting workers across the agency.

The firings have created significant disruption in the fishing industry, which depends on NOAA's scientific assessments. As a response to the ongoing situation, NOAA has reclassified some career positions to a separate job category, making it easier to execute future terminations.

(With inputs from agencies.)