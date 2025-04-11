Left Menu

Controversial Firings at NOAA Disrupt Fishing Industry

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has terminated over 800 probationary employees after a court decision enabled the Trump administration to shrink the federal workforce. Firings disrupted the fishing industry, which relies on NOAA's assessments, prompting criticism and calls for reconsideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 04:19 IST
Controversial Firings at NOAA Disrupt Fishing Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has dismissed more than 800 probationary workers. This action follows an appeals court ruling that allows the Trump administration to proceed with workforce reduction plans aimed at downsizing federal employment.

The decision to terminate employees, which occurred on February 27, was temporarily reversed on March 17 when workers were placed on paid administrative leave, pending further legal review. A memo from John K. Guenther, the Department of Commerce's acting general counsel, reinstated the initial terminations, affecting workers across the agency.

The firings have created significant disruption in the fishing industry, which depends on NOAA's scientific assessments. As a response to the ongoing situation, NOAA has reclassified some career positions to a separate job category, making it easier to execute future terminations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025