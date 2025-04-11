Left Menu

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal at Pithampur Plant Set to Begin

The Pollution Control Board has advised a private company for necessary work at its Pithampur waste disposal plant to safely incinerate residues from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal. Following a high court directive, trial incineration was conducted with no negative impact detected, paving the way for full disposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:34 IST
Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal at Pithampur Plant Set to Begin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued an advisory to a private company to ensure essential work is carried out at its waste disposal plant in Pithampur. This plant, located in Dhar district, is designated for incinerating toxic waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, officials announced on Friday.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court permitted the state government's disposal plan for the chemical waste after confirming the trial incineration had no adverse effects. 'Following the court's instructions, the leftover waste from the Union Carbide site must be disposed of at Pithampur,' said Deepak Singh, Indore division commissioner.

The advisory outlines critical tasks needed before commencing the incineration process. Although details remain undisclosed, the work is projected to complete in two weeks, after which the waste will be burned at a rate of 270 kg per hour, supervised by technical experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025