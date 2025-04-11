Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal at Pithampur Plant Set to Begin

The Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued an advisory to a private company to ensure essential work is carried out at its waste disposal plant in Pithampur. This plant, located in Dhar district, is designated for incinerating toxic waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, officials announced on Friday.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court permitted the state government's disposal plan for the chemical waste after confirming the trial incineration had no adverse effects. 'Following the court's instructions, the leftover waste from the Union Carbide site must be disposed of at Pithampur,' said Deepak Singh, Indore division commissioner.

The advisory outlines critical tasks needed before commencing the incineration process. Although details remain undisclosed, the work is projected to complete in two weeks, after which the waste will be burned at a rate of 270 kg per hour, supervised by technical experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)