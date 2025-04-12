Bhandup's Rise: From Industrial to Residential Hub

Bhandup, a suburb once steeped in industrial roots, is gaining prominence as a residential micro-market in Mumbai. Recent property transactions, including a record INR 7.38 crore for a penthouse at Lodha Corinthia, underscore the area's evolving real estate landscape.

Strategically located near major business hubs and well-connected via highways and upcoming metro routes, Bhandup is an increasingly attractive option for families and professionals alike. The suburb's growing accessibility is a significant draw for potential buyers seeking a balance of convenience and urban living.

The changing skyline, punctuated by high-rise developments like Lodha Corinthia with its Art Deco-inspired architecture, symbolizes Bhandup's transformation. With consistent demand in the luxury housing segment and ongoing infrastructure improvements, Bhandup is poised for sustained real estate growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)