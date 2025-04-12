Left Menu

Bhandup's Rise: From Industrial to Residential Hub

Bhandup, once industrial, is evolving into a sought-after residential area in Mumbai with high-value property deals. Improved connectivity and upscale residential projects are attracting families and professionals. With new developments and infrastructure upgrades, Bhandup is positioned as a promising real estate micro-market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:53 IST
Bhandup's Rise: From Industrial to Residential Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bhandup, a suburb once steeped in industrial roots, is gaining prominence as a residential micro-market in Mumbai. Recent property transactions, including a record INR 7.38 crore for a penthouse at Lodha Corinthia, underscore the area's evolving real estate landscape.

Strategically located near major business hubs and well-connected via highways and upcoming metro routes, Bhandup is an increasingly attractive option for families and professionals alike. The suburb's growing accessibility is a significant draw for potential buyers seeking a balance of convenience and urban living.

The changing skyline, punctuated by high-rise developments like Lodha Corinthia with its Art Deco-inspired architecture, symbolizes Bhandup's transformation. With consistent demand in the luxury housing segment and ongoing infrastructure improvements, Bhandup is poised for sustained real estate growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025