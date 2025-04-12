Tragic Encounter: Boy's Life Lost in Tigress Attack at BTR

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district when a 12-year-old boy was killed by a tigress at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The boy was collecting Mahua flowers with his grandfather at the time.

According to Forest Range Officer Vijay Shankar Shrivastava, the tigress attacked while hiding in the shrubs. She dragged the boy away but eventually left him in a stream, fleeing when villagers raised an alarm.

Sadly, the boy had died by the time the villagers arrived. Authorities have announced a financial aid of Rs eight lakh to support the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)