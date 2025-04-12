Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Boy's Life Lost in Tigress Attack at BTR

A 12-year-old boy tragically lost his life after being attacked by a tigress in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred as he was collecting Mahua flowers with his grandfather. The tigress dragged him some distance before villagers intervened. His family is to receive financial aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Umaria | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:53 IST
Tragic Encounter: Boy's Life Lost in Tigress Attack at BTR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district when a 12-year-old boy was killed by a tigress at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The boy was collecting Mahua flowers with his grandfather at the time.

According to Forest Range Officer Vijay Shankar Shrivastava, the tigress attacked while hiding in the shrubs. She dragged the boy away but eventually left him in a stream, fleeing when villagers raised an alarm.

Sadly, the boy had died by the time the villagers arrived. Authorities have announced a financial aid of Rs eight lakh to support the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025