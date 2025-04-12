Tragic Encounter: Boy's Life Lost in Tigress Attack at BTR
A 12-year-old boy tragically lost his life after being attacked by a tigress in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred as he was collecting Mahua flowers with his grandfather. The tigress dragged him some distance before villagers intervened. His family is to receive financial aid.
A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district when a 12-year-old boy was killed by a tigress at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The boy was collecting Mahua flowers with his grandfather at the time.
According to Forest Range Officer Vijay Shankar Shrivastava, the tigress attacked while hiding in the shrubs. She dragged the boy away but eventually left him in a stream, fleeing when villagers raised an alarm.
Sadly, the boy had died by the time the villagers arrived. Authorities have announced a financial aid of Rs eight lakh to support the grieving family.
