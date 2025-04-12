Left Menu

Modi Launches Development Initiatives in Haryana on Ambedkar Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch numerous projects in Haryana on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. These initiatives include new terminals at Hisar airport, a thermal power unit, a biogas plant, and infrastructure projects, aimed at bolstering connectivity, energy, and waste management in the region.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil several development initiatives in Haryana to commemorate Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Ambedkar, an iconic figure, is celebrated for his contributions to Dalit rights and drafting India's Constitution.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a flight route from Hisar to Ayodhya and lay the foundation for Hisar airport's new terminal building. This terminal will include modern amenities such as a passenger terminal, a cargo terminal, and an ATC building. The move is part of Modi's commitment to making air travel more accessible.

Additionally, Modi's visit will see the launch of a thermal power plant in Yamuna Nagar, aimed at enhancing Haryana's energy sector, and a biogas plant contributing to organic waste management and clean energy production. These projects reflect a significant leap in connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

