14 Lakh New Homes for Bihar's Poor: A PM Awas Yojana Initiative

The Union Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced on Saturday the construction of around 14 lakh pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana for Bihar's eligible poor over the next seven to eight months.

Chouhan, also overseeing Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, revealed that Rs 8,000 crore will be allocated for these constructions, with funds directly deposited into recipients' bank accounts. He highlighted the cooperation between the central and state governments, emphasizing their shared vision for development.

During a review meeting with local officials, Chouhan lauded Bihar's leadership for the effective implementation of rural schemes, while further confirming that plans are set in motion to designate April 24 as Panchayati Raj Diwas, with Prime Minister Modi set to visit Bihar for a national conference of elected Panchayati Raj Institutions.

