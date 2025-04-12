Left Menu

14 Lakh New Homes for Bihar's Poor: A PM Awas Yojana Initiative

Around 14 lakh new pucca houses will be built for the eligible poor in Bihar under the PM Awas Yojana over the next seven to eight months. A total of Rs 8,000 crore will be spent and directly transferred into beneficiaries' accounts. The initiative underscores efforts for a 'Viksit Bihar' as part of a broader 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:41 IST
14 Lakh New Homes for Bihar's Poor: A PM Awas Yojana Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced on Saturday the construction of around 14 lakh pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana for Bihar's eligible poor over the next seven to eight months.

Chouhan, also overseeing Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, revealed that Rs 8,000 crore will be allocated for these constructions, with funds directly deposited into recipients' bank accounts. He highlighted the cooperation between the central and state governments, emphasizing their shared vision for development.

During a review meeting with local officials, Chouhan lauded Bihar's leadership for the effective implementation of rural schemes, while further confirming that plans are set in motion to designate April 24 as Panchayati Raj Diwas, with Prime Minister Modi set to visit Bihar for a national conference of elected Panchayati Raj Institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025