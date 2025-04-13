Left Menu

Tremors in Tradition: Earthquake Jolts Myanmar During New Year Festivities

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Meiktila, Myanmar, as the country was still recovering from a previous massive quake. Initial reports indicate no major damage or casualties, but the previous quake had already worsened the humanitarian situation. The recent quake coincided with Myanmar's Thingyan holiday.

Updated: 13-04-2025 10:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Meiktila in central Myanmar early on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey. The tremor hit as the country continued recovery efforts from a previous, larger quake.

Centered between Mandalay and Naypyitaw, the recent quake registered as one of the strongest aftershocks since the devastating March 28 temblor. Despite the magnitude, there were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties, though residents described the tremor as strong enough to flee buildings.

The United Nations has warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis following the previous quake, which had already displaced millions. The latest tremor occurred as Myanmar marked the Thingyan holiday, further complicating relief efforts.

